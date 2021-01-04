Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Robert I. Blum Sells 5,000 Shares

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $101,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Robert I. Blum also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

On Wednesday, December 16th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $102,550.00.

On Friday, December 4th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $86,800.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total transaction of $78,650.00.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $82,500.00.

On Thursday, October 29th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $75,750.00.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $79,700.00.

CYTK stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.56. 700,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,796. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 15.18 and a quick ratio of 15.17. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.00.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $41.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 209.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,065.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CYTK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 36.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 5.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 18.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 15,646 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 389.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,606,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,073 shares during the period. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.