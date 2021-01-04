Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Trading Down 5.9% on Insider Selling

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) shares traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $19.23 and last traded at $19.56. 613,881 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 1,115,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.78.

Specifically, insider Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 430,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $7,757,172.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $101,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 478,069 shares of company stock worth $8,607,974 over the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.30.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 15.17 and a current ratio of 15.18.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.54. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 209.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,065.14%. The firm had revenue of $41.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 468.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

Featured Article: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.