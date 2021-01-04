Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Trading 5% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO)’s share price traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $17.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cytosorbents traded as high as $8.46 and last traded at $8.37. 321,617 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 546,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.97.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CTSO. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cytosorbents in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Cytosorbents from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cytosorbents from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Cytosorbents has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 17,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 528.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.75. The company has a market capitalization of $361.38 million, a P/E ratio of -25.42 and a beta of 0.43.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 34.37% and a negative net margin of 30.45%. The company had revenue of $10.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cytosorbents Co. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cytosorbents Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors; and VetResQ device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.