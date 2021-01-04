DAD Chain (DAD) Price Hits $0.21 on Major Exchanges

DAD Chain (CURRENCY:DAD) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. DAD Chain has a total market capitalization of $2.32 million and $851,736.00 worth of DAD Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAD Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002395 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DAD Chain has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00042036 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006508 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.73 or 0.00337618 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00034077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00015145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00023640 BTC.

About DAD Chain

DAD is a token. It launched on September 28th, 2019. DAD Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,948,331 tokens. The official message board for DAD Chain is medium.com/@dad_chain . The official website for DAD Chain is dad.one . DAD Chain’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain

DAD Chain Token Trading

DAD Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAD Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

