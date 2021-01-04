DAD Trading 8.5% Lower This Week (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. DAD has a total market cap of $18.12 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DAD has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. One DAD token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000433 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DAD

DAD is a token. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,601,733 tokens. The official website for DAD is dad.one . The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DAD

DAD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars.

