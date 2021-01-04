DADI (DADI) Hits Market Cap of $5.29 Million

DADI (CURRENCY:DADI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. DADI has a market cap of $5.29 million and $71,889.00 worth of DADI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DADI has traded up 17.8% against the dollar. One DADI token can currently be bought for $0.0709 or 0.00000705 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DADI alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00042847 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006707 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $105.86 or 0.00337536 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00035112 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00015466 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00023876 BTC.

DADI Profile

DADI is a token. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. DADI’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,652,461 tokens. The official message board for DADI is medium.com/dadi . The Reddit community for DADI is /r/dadi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DADI’s official Twitter account is @dadi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DADI is edge.network/en

DADI Token Trading

DADI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DADI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DADI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DADI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DADI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DADI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.