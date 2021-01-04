DAEX (DAX) Trading Down 8.8% This Week

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 4th. One DAEX token can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank and Indodax. DAEX has a market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $2,307.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DAEX has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00043018 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006408 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003248 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.47 or 0.00306316 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00030701 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00015596 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00022964 BTC.

About DAEX

DAEX is a token. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io

Buying and Selling DAEX

DAEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and Indodax. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

