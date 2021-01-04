DAEX Price Hits $0.0039 on Exchanges (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One DAEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including LBank and Indodax. During the last week, DAEX has traded 21.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. DAEX has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $3,171.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00041919 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006528 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.18 or 0.00338616 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00035224 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00014822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00023925 BTC.

DAEX Profile

DAEX (DAX) is a token. It launched on February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DAEX

DAEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and Indodax. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

