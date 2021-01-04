Dai (DAI) Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Dai has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One Dai token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dai has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and $681.68 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00041693 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $107.94 or 0.00336438 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00035366 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014989 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00023823 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $690.92 or 0.02153522 BTC.

Dai Token Profile

Dai (CRYPTO:DAI) is a token. It launched on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 1,315,388,140 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,315,388,114 tokens. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com

Buying and Selling Dai

Dai can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

