Dai-ichi Life (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Shares Gap Down to $17.20

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.20, but opened at $15.50. Dai-ichi Life shares last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 20,900 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.69.

Dai-ichi Life Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DCNSF)

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in Japan, the United States, and internationally. It operates through The Domestic Life Insurance Business, The Overseas Insurance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers individual life insurance and annuities, non-participating single premium whole life insurance, financial insurance and annuities, and group annuities.

