Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Hits New 12-Month High at $414.50

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $414.50 and last traded at $412.26, with a volume of 5 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $404.00.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Daily Journal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

The stock has a market cap of $565.74 million, a P/E ratio of 137.41 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.84. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In other Daily Journal news, CEO Gerald L. Salzman sold 346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.00, for a total value of $96,188.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gerald L. Salzman sold 8,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.00, for a total value of $2,750,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,507 shares of company stock worth $4,813,300 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 670.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Daily Journal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Institutional investors own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

Daily Journal Company Profile (NASDAQ:DJCO)

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and Websites covering in California, Arizona, Colorado, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

