DAO.Casino (BET) Price Hits $0.0206 on Major Exchanges

DAO.Casino (CURRENCY:BET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One DAO.Casino token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DAO.Casino has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. DAO.Casino has a market capitalization of $3.45 million and $160,297.00 worth of DAO.Casino was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,213.94 or 0.90734689 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 46.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

DAO.Casino Token Profile

DAO.Casino (BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2013. DAO.Casino’s total supply is 167,270,821 tokens. DAO.Casino’s official website is dao.casino . DAO.Casino’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin

Buying and Selling DAO.Casino

DAO.Casino can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO.Casino directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO.Casino should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAO.Casino using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

