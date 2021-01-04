DAOBet Price Hits $0.0091 (BET)

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 4th. DAOBet has a total market cap of $1.53 million and $164.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DAOBet has traded 7% lower against the dollar. One DAOBet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DAOBet alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,184.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.03 or 0.01286009 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00049239 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.93 or 0.00224246 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001666 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003730 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000024 BTC.

DAOBet Profile

DAOBet (CRYPTO:BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official message board is dao.casino/blog . The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin

Buying and Selling DAOBet

DAOBet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAOBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.