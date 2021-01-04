DAOstack (GEN) Reaches Market Cap of $5.91 Million

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. DAOstack has a total market capitalization of $5.91 million and approximately $125,160.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOstack token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000392 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DAOstack has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,211.70 or 0.99930663 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008264 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00018529 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000170 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003227 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00010913 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 75% against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00078429 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000178 BTC.

DAOstack Token Profile

DAOstack (GEN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,182,939 tokens. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

DAOstack Token Trading

DAOstack can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

