Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Trading 8.7% Higher

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)’s stock price traded up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $67.50 and last traded at $62.33. 3,216,684 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 79% from the average session volume of 1,793,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.36.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.35.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.90 and its 200 day moving average is $32.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.05 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Daqo New Energy during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Daqo New Energy during the second quarter worth about $2,897,000. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in Daqo New Energy by 100.5% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 30,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 15,122 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Daqo New Energy during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Daqo New Energy during the second quarter worth about $506,000. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile (NYSE:DQ)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.