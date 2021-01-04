Darren Wilson Sells 4,000 Shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Stock

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,265. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Darren Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EVO Payments alerts:

On Thursday, December 17th, Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of EVO Payments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $108,000.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Darren Wilson sold 8,000 shares of EVO Payments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $216,000.00.

Shares of EVO Payments stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.82. 550,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,202. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.04 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.95.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $117.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. EVO Payments’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVOP has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Sunday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Compass Point reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EVO Payments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVOP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in EVO Payments by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,836,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,578,000 after acquiring an additional 183,382 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in EVO Payments by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,000,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,719,000 after acquiring an additional 270,696 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in EVO Payments by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,619,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,249,000 after acquiring an additional 246,203 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in EVO Payments by 147.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,318,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,766,000 after acquiring an additional 785,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in EVO Payments by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 590,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,824,000 after acquiring an additional 270,189 shares during the last quarter. 50.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.