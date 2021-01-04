Dash (DASH) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $694.90 Million

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last week, Dash has traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for about $86.89 or 0.00278902 BTC on major exchanges. Dash has a total market cap of $860.53 million and approximately $694.90 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00025405 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00037216 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.44 or 0.01327109 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 52.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001427 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000023 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000232 BTC.

About Dash

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,904,007 coins. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Dash Coin Trading

