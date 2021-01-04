Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Hits New 1-Year High at $208.64

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $208.64 and last traded at $206.75, with a volume of 17063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $203.67.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DASTY. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dassault Systèmes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.00.

The firm has a market cap of $53.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.05.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Dassault Systèmes SE will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DASTY. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Dassault Systèmes in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 5.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 1.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dassault Systèmes by 0.7% in the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 51,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY)

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

