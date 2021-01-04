DATA (DTA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $337,641.00

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One DATA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DATA has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. DATA has a total market cap of $3.81 million and $337,641.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00042437 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.88 or 0.00345136 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00036219 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00014865 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00024025 BTC.

About DATA

DATA (DTA) is a token. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . The official website for DATA is data.eco . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DATA

DATA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

