DaTa eXchange (DTX) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $9,521.00

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One DaTa eXchange token can now be bought for $0.0194 or 0.00000215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinFalcon and BitForex. DaTa eXchange has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $9,521.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DaTa eXchange has traded up 41% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00042423 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006196 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.63 or 0.00320951 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00032262 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00015309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00023029 BTC.

DaTa eXchange Token Profile

DaTa eXchange is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . DaTa eXchange’s official website is databrokerdao.com . The official message board for DaTa eXchange is medium.com/databrokerdao . The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DaTa eXchange Token Trading

DaTa eXchange can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and CoinFalcon. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DaTa eXchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DaTa eXchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

