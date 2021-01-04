Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)’s stock price was down 7.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $90.80 and last traded at $91.23. Approximately 6,183,886 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 4,288,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.44.

A number of analysts have commented on DDOG shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Summit Insights started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.29.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,039.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $154.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.33 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Vi (Jersey) Lp Index sold 35,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.51, for a total value of $3,521,166.83. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 1,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $141,269.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,781,357 shares of company stock worth $182,076,275. Company insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Datadog by 362.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,236,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,806,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Datadog by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,216,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,965 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 562.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 692,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,224,000 after purchasing an additional 588,106 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Datadog by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,876,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,864,000 after purchasing an additional 506,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 337.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 580,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,311,000 after acquiring an additional 447,982 shares in the last quarter. 41.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

