Datamine (DAM) Trading 27.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. Datamine has a market capitalization of $386,960.22 and approximately $30,320.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datamine token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0983 or 0.00000309 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Datamine has traded up 27.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004860 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00035721 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001345 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00021091 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002923 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Datamine Token Profile

Datamine (CRYPTO:DAM) is a token. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,936,957 tokens. The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency

Buying and Selling Datamine

Datamine can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

