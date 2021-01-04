Datamine Price Reaches $0.0990 on Exchanges (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. One Datamine token can now be bought for about $0.0990 or 0.00000317 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Datamine has traded up 29.1% against the dollar. Datamine has a market cap of $392,611.35 and $31,703.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004873 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00035057 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001624 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00020942 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002885 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003203 BTC.

Datamine Profile

Datamine is a token. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,967,152 tokens. The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com

Buying and Selling Datamine

Datamine can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

