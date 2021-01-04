Datawallet Price Tops $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (DXT)

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 4th. Datawallet has a market capitalization of $457,136.68 and $14,490.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datawallet token can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Datawallet has traded up 82.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Datawallet alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00042538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006176 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003214 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.08 or 0.00318045 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00032326 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003210 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00015414 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00022948 BTC.

About Datawallet

DXT is a token. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq . The official website for Datawallet is datawallet.com . Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Datawallet Token Trading

Datawallet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datawallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datawallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datawallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datawallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.