Datum Price Up 21% This Week (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Datum has a total market capitalization of $620,613.83 and $110,728.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datum token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Datum has traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00043380 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006120 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.46 or 0.00350246 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00036460 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00014764 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00023867 BTC.

Datum Profile

Datum (DAT) is a token. It launched on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datum’s official website is datum.org

Buying and Selling Datum

Datum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

