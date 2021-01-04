DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Trading Down 7.1%

DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) shares dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.14 and last traded at $2.24. Approximately 592,878 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 287,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered DAVIDsTEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.25. The company has a market cap of $58.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 3.25.

DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DAVIDsTEA had a negative return on equity of 474.13% and a negative net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $19.84 million for the quarter.

DAVIDsTEA Company Profile (NASDAQ:DTEA)

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a retailer of specialty tea in Canada and the United States. The company offers loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts; tea accessories, including tea mugs, travel mugs, teacup sets, teapots, tea makers, kettles, infusers, filters, frothers, tins, and spoons; and food, as well as tea beverages, such as hot or iced tea, and tea lattes.

