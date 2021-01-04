DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Hits New 52-Week High at $118.53

Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $118.53 and last traded at $118.00, with a volume of 829 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.40.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DVA shares. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub raised DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. DaVita currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Get DaVita alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.35.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.88, for a total value of $46,388.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,503.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $154,068.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,943,956. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 31.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after acquiring an additional 37,375 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 18.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the second quarter valued at about $3,769,000. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the second quarter valued at about $839,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 64.9% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 23,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 9,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita (NYSE:DVA)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.