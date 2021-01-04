DecentBet Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $539.00 (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One DecentBet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. DecentBet has a total market capitalization of $245,451.69 and $539.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DecentBet has traded down 22% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DecentBet alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00042605 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006199 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.77 or 0.00347595 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00036711 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00014828 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00023992 BTC.

About DecentBet

DecentBet is a token. It launched on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DecentBet

DecentBet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DecentBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DecentBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.