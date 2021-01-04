Decentraland Market Cap Hits $118.12 Million (MANA)

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Decentraland has a market cap of $118.12 million and $41.66 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentraland token can now be purchased for $0.0796 or 0.00000253 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Decentraland has traded down 5.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00043037 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.79 or 0.00342975 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00034904 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00015222 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00023361 BTC.

Decentraland Token Profile

Decentraland (MANA) is a token. Its launch date was September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,951,911 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,483,772,748 tokens. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org . The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here

Decentraland Token Trading

Decentraland can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentraland should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentraland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

