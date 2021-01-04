Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Stillwater Investment Management LLC

Stillwater Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises about 1.2% of Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $1,146,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 288.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,219,000 after buying an additional 74,433 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. 55.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 44,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $11,370,425.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,424,123.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 20,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.49, for a total transaction of $5,290,514.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,890,211.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,849 shares of company stock valued at $27,611,284. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $281.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $220.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.21.

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $269.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $84.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $260.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.36. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $106.14 and a fifty-two week high of $273.56.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 34.98%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

