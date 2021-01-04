DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $554,186.00

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 4th. One DeFi Yield Protocol token can now be purchased for about $3.77 or 0.00011638 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market cap of $3.92 million and approximately $554,186.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00029953 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00125534 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 51% against the dollar and now trades at $86.60 or 0.00267326 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.82 or 0.00521146 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00272555 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00018703 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00050660 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Token Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 25,651,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,040,902 tokens. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com . The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance

DeFi Yield Protocol Token Trading

