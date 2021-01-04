DEJAVE Reaches Market Cap of $3.64 Million (DJV)

DEJAVE (CURRENCY:DJV) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. DEJAVE has a market capitalization of $3.64 million and approximately $15,142.00 worth of DEJAVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEJAVE token can currently be purchased for about $2,068.92 or 0.06340689 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DEJAVE has traded down 18.9% against the dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00029795 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 112.9% against the dollar and now trades at $102.55 or 0.00314285 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00125714 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $168.92 or 0.00517686 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00270493 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00018790 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00049853 BTC.

DEJAVE’s total supply is 30,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,757 tokens. DEJAVE’s official website is www.dejave.io

DEJAVE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEJAVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEJAVE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEJAVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

