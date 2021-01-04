Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.68.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dell Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Shares of DELL stock opened at $73.29 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $54.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. Dell Technologies has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $75.39.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.62. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $7,322,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,825,874.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven H. Price sold 273,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $19,895,226.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 311,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,722,219.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,651,760 shares of company stock valued at $114,476,465. Insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 21,035 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 94,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 32,616 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 6,607 shares during the period. 25.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.