Delphy (DPY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $52,301.00

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Delphy token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Delphy has a total market cap of $329,436.31 and $52,301.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Delphy has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00042693 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006102 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.74 or 0.00342445 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00035934 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00014859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00023886 BTC.

Delphy Profile

DPY is a token. It was first traded on August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. The official website for Delphy is delphy.org . Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Delphy

Delphy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

