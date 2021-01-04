Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $87.98 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) will announce sales of $87.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $413.97 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.67 million. Denali Therapeutics reported sales of $4.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,783.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $85.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.80 million to $432.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $46.77 million, with estimates ranging from $16.00 million to $100.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Denali Therapeutics.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.19 by ($4.73). The firm had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.69 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 968.59% and a negative return on equity of 39.19%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DNLI shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Denali Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $83.76 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.86 and a 200-day moving average of $43.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of -37.90 and a beta of 1.93. Denali Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $93.94.

In related news, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 17,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $1,432,773.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David P. Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $2,251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,624 shares of company stock worth $11,270,433 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 325.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 87,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 66,979 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 141.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 8,562 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 12.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,395,000 after acquiring an additional 52,574 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 21.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denali Therapeutics (DNLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.