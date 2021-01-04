Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock Price Down 15.4%

Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) dropped 15.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $64.57 and last traded at $70.86. Approximately 2,357,773 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 256% from the average daily volume of 662,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.76.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research cut shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.06 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.48.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.19 by ($4.73). The business had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.69 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.19% and a negative net margin of 968.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Carole Ho sold 30,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $1,236,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Schenkein sold 10,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $501,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,624 shares of company stock valued at $11,270,433 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 325.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 87,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 66,979 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 141.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 8,562 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,395,000 after buying an additional 52,574 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

