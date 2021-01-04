DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Hits New 12-Month High at $30.00

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.00 and last traded at $29.50, with a volume of 15584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.88.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DNZOY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DENSO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut DENSO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DENSO from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut DENSO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. DENSO has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Get DENSO alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a PE ratio of -46.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.59.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $12.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.83 billion. DENSO had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.94%. On average, equities analysts forecast that DENSO Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY)

DENSO Corporation manufactures and sells automotive components and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It offers air-conditioning systems for cars and buses; truck refrigeration units; radiators and cooling systems; gasoline and diesel engine management systems; engine-related products; products for drive systems; hybrid and electric car drive systems, and power supply and related products; power supply and starting system parts; and small motor systems for automobiles.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for DENSO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENSO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.