DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Shares Gap Down to $35.69

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.69, but opened at $32.31. DermTech shares last traded at $32.30, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands.

DMTK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on DermTech in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen began coverage on DermTech in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on DermTech in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded DermTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. DermTech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $563.36 million, a P/E ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.58 and a 200-day moving average of $12.99.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 million. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 577.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 2,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $28,713.06. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 115,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,817.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott R. Pancoast sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $83,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,132 shares in the company, valued at $614,758.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,017 shares of company stock worth $278,325. Insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DMTK. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of DermTech by 25,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in DermTech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in DermTech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in DermTech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in DermTech by 1,587.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,214,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,858 shares in the last quarter. 46.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

