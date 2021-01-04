Desert Gold Ventures Inc. (DAU.V) (CVE:DAU) Shares Gap Up to $0.16

Desert Gold Ventures Inc. (DAU.V) (CVE:DAU) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.16, but opened at $0.19. Desert Gold Ventures Inc. (DAU.V) shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 21,500 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.81, a quick ratio of 15.40 and a current ratio of 15.54. The stock has a market cap of C$27.42 million and a PE ratio of -5.14.

Desert Gold Ventures Inc. (DAU.V) Company Profile (CVE:DAU)

Desert Gold Ventures Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It explores for gold ores. The company's flagship project is the Senegal Mali Shear Zone project covering an area of 410 square kilometers in Western Mali.

