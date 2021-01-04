Desire (DSR) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $20,420.00

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 4th. In the last week, Desire has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. Desire has a market cap of $22,421.28 and $20,420.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Desire coin can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,184.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,015.29 or 0.03255764 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $151.19 or 0.00484834 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.03 or 0.01286009 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.58 or 0.00421947 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004324 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00021869 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.60 or 0.00187903 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Desire Profile

Desire is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. Desire’s official website is www.desire-crypto.com . The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin

Desire Coin Trading

Desire can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Desire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Desire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

