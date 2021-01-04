Dether (DTH) Trading Up 127.1% This Week

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded up 10.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. In the last week, Dether has traded 127.1% higher against the US dollar. Dether has a total market capitalization of $748,903.73 and approximately $1,106.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dether token can now be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Ethfinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00042346 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006041 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.32 or 0.00340110 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00034035 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00015326 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00023309 BTC.

Dether Profile

Dether (CRYPTO:DTH) is a token. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,000,000 tokens. Dether’s official website is dether.io . The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dether

