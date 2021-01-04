Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) (ETR:AT1) a €8.50 Price Target

Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) (ETR:AT1) has been assigned a €8.50 ($10.00) price target by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AT1. Baader Bank set a €7.25 ($8.53) price objective on shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €8.60 ($10.12) target price on shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.30 ($7.41) target price on shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.10 ($8.35) target price on shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €6.70 ($7.89).

Shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) stock opened at €6.12 ($7.20) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €5.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of €5.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.22. Aroundtown SA has a 1-year low of €2.88 ($3.39) and a 1-year high of €8.88 ($10.45). The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

