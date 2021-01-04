Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) (ETR:DEQ) a €19.00 Price Target

Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) (ETR:DEQ) has been assigned a €19.00 ($22.35) target price by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DEQ. Warburg Research set a €18.40 ($21.65) price target on Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Baader Bank set a €17.80 ($20.94) price target on Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Nord/LB set a €17.50 ($20.59) price target on Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Independent Research set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €17.19 ($20.22).

ETR DEQ opened at €18.45 ($21.71) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a PE ratio of -13.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.84. Deutsche EuroShop AG has a 12 month low of €9.28 ($10.92) and a 12 month high of €26.66 ($31.36). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €17.67 and a 200-day moving average of €13.49.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

