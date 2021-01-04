Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) (ETR:HLAG) a €70.00 Price Target

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) (ETR:HLAG) has been assigned a €70.00 ($82.35) target price by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 23.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.80 ($73.88) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €57.98 ($68.21).

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) stock opened at €91.90 ($108.12) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €72.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €56.68. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €40.90 ($48.12) and a 12 month high of €186.60 ($219.53). The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.68.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

