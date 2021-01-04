Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target to $98.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Paychex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.50.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $93.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.35 and its 200 day moving average is $81.34. Paychex has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $99.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total transaction of $6,843,000.00. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 14,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $1,169,174.86. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 560,479 shares of company stock worth $48,448,737. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Paychex in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 76.2% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

