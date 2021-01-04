Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (DB1) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR: DB1):

1/4/2021 – Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) was given a new €145.00 ($170.59) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/28/2020 – Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) was given a new €145.00 ($170.59) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/22/2020 – Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) was given a new €145.00 ($170.59) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/17/2020 – Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) was given a new €167.00 ($196.47) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/3/2020 – Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) was given a new €160.00 ($188.24) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/30/2020 – Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) was given a new €170.00 ($200.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/23/2020 – Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) was given a new €160.00 ($188.24) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/23/2020 – Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) was given a new €170.00 ($200.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/19/2020 – Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) was given a new €145.00 ($170.59) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/19/2020 – Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) was given a new €150.00 ($176.47) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/19/2020 – Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

11/18/2020 – Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) was given a new €145.00 ($170.59) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/18/2020 – Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) was given a new €143.00 ($168.24) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/18/2020 – Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) was given a new €138.00 ($162.35) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/18/2020 – Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) was given a new €153.00 ($180.00) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/18/2020 – Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) was given a new €167.00 ($196.47) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/17/2020 – Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) was given a new €170.00 ($200.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/17/2020 – Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) was given a new €160.00 ($188.24) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/9/2020 – Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) was given a new €160.00 ($188.24) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2020 – Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) was given a new €153.00 ($180.00) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR:DB1 traded down €0.80 ($0.94) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €139.25 ($163.82). The company had a trading volume of 189,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,992. The stock has a market cap of $25.54 billion and a PE ratio of 24.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20. Deutsche Börse AG has a 1-year low of €92.92 ($109.32) and a 1-year high of €170.15 ($200.18). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €137.08 and its 200 day moving average price is €148.63.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse AG (DB1F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse AG (DB1F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.