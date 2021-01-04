Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) Given a €145.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) has been assigned a €145.00 ($170.59) target price by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Independent Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Warburg Research set a €143.00 ($168.24) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €153.27 ($180.31).

Shares of ETR DB1 opened at €139.25 ($163.82) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €137.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of €148.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20. Deutsche Börse AG has a 52 week low of €92.92 ($109.32) and a 52 week high of €170.15 ($200.18).

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

