Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €54.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) (FRA:DPW) has been given a €54.00 ($63.53) price target by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DPW. Jefferies Financial Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €45.28 ($53.27).

Get Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) alerts:

Shares of FRA:DPW opened at €40.50 ($47.65) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €39.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €37.77. Deutsche Post AG has a 1 year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 1 year high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.