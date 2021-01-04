Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) (FRA:DWNI) PT Set at €60.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) (FRA:DWNI) received a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 37.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DWNI. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Warburg Research set a €51.10 ($60.12) price target on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.50 ($45.29) price target on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €44.10 ($51.88).

Get Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) alerts:

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) stock opened at €43.69 ($51.40) on Monday. Deutsche Wohnen SE has a twelve month low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a twelve month high of €38.09 ($44.81). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €42.30 and a 200 day moving average price of €42.69.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.