DEX (DEX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $126,621.00

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Over the last seven days, DEX has traded up 25.8% against the dollar. One DEX token can currently be bought for $0.0281 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and Coinbit. DEX has a market cap of $5.38 million and approximately $126,621.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00029633 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 108.2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.06 or 0.00316533 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00126613 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.44 or 0.00520197 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.00279225 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00018641 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00050240 BTC.

About DEX

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit . DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

DEX Token Trading

DEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

